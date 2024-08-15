Grand Independence Day Celebrations at the District Police Office

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, District SP Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, hoisted the national flag at the District Police Office today at 8:30 AM and sang the national anthem along with the staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP conveyed his Independence Day greetings to the staff and the people of the district. He emphasized the importance of remembering the great leaders who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom, leading to India completing 77 years of independence. He stressed the need to reflect on our duties during national celebrations like Independence Day and Republic Day.

The SP urged police officers and staff to work with complete responsibility, treating everyone who comes to the police station equally, and ensuring justice for every victim. He stated that true fulfillment of our independence comes when we serve our country with dedication. He highlighted the diversity of languages, communities, and religions in India, and how unity in diversity is the strength of the nation, urging everyone to take pride in being Indian. He encouraged the staff to improve their work, meet public expectations, and earn the respect of the people by fulfilling their duties with dedication.

Following this, the SP presented service medals to seven officers from the district, who were selected for the Seva Pataka awards announced on June 2, in celebration of Telangana State Formation Day.

The awardees are:

- G. Eshwaraiah, ASI

- S. Rajasekhar, ARSI

- P. Venkateshwarlu, HC

- P. Rami Reddy, HC

- Prabhakar, HC

- K. Ella Shiva Chari, AR HC

- B. Srinivas, HC

On the occasion of Independence Day, the SP also presented certificates of appreciation to students who excelled in the district-level essay competitions held in schools and colleges as part of the Telangana State’s initiative to create a drug-free state.

The winners are:

- 1st Winner: Sirisha, MPHW 2nd Year, Government Junior College, Gadwal

- 2nd Winner: Rajeshwari, 10th Class, Government Girls High School, Gadwal

- 3rd Winner: Shravanthi, MPHW 2nd Year, Government Junior College, Gadwal

Additionally, the SP congratulated two ASIs, Lakshmaiah and Venkateshwarlu, who were selected for the President’s Medals.

The event was attended by Additional SP Mr. K. Guna Sekhar, DSP Satya Narayana, Cyber Security Wing DSP Sattayya, Office AO Satish Kumar, SB Inspector Jammulappa, CCS Inspector Nageshwara Reddy, Cyber Wing CI Raju, Gadwal CI Bheem Kumar, RI Venkatesh, and officers and staff from IT, DC, RB, and SB divisions.