Grand Republic Day Celebrations Held at District Police Office: SP Emphasizes Public-Centric Policing

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, District SP Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS hoisted the National Flag at the District Police Office in the morning and extended warm greetings to the staff and the public.

Addressing the gathering, the SP emphasized the importance of performing police duties within the framework of the Constitution with the same spirit and dedication as the makers of the Indian Constitution. He highlighted that India’s progress and peaceful society are a testament to the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution. He also urged everyone to cherish the sacrifices of the great leaders and martyrs who made this Republic possible.

The SP noted India’s remarkable achievements over seven decades in economic growth, technological advancements, and social development. He called upon everyone to work collectively to ensure that the benefits of development reach every citizen and to contribute to building India as a leading global nation.

The SP further encouraged police officers and staff to perform their duties with dedication and responsibility, ensuring that their work earns the appreciation and trust of the people. He stressed the importance of continuous improvement in their work and meeting the expectations of the public and the government.

Awards Distribution

The SP honored 9 police personnel from the district who were selected for the Utkrishta Seva Patak and Ati Utkrishta Seva Patak awards announced by the state government for the year 2024. Additionally, two officers who were recognized for their services in 2020 also received their awards.

Utkrishta Seva Patak Awardees (2024):

1. G. Ravi Babu, CI, Alampur

2. T. Venkat Reddy, AR HC-2785

3. Y. Jamman, AR HC-2823

4. A. Rekha Reddy, PC-1941

5. Khaleel, AR PC-106

6. J. Chennakeshavulu, PC-601

7. T. Srinivasulu, HG-439

Ati Utkrishta Seva Patak Awardees (2020):

1. G. Sunkun Babu, HC-95

2. Shaikh Nizamuddin, HG-19

3. A. Lakshmaiah, ASI (Retd.)

4. B. Venkata Subba Reddy, ASI

Competitions and Recognitions

As part of the Police Flag Day in October 2024, the winners of the district-level online competitions in essay writing, photography, and short film categories were felicitated.

Essay Writing Competition (Telugu Medium):

1. Kumari Kalpana, Government Practicing High School

2. MD Farooq, Noble High School

3. Kumari Gayathri, Government Practicing High School

Essay Writing Competition (English Medium):

1. Bhavya Sri, Government Practicing High School

2. Kumari Akshita Krishnaveni, Junior College

3. Kumari Lakshmi Roopa, MALD Junior College

Degree-Level Winners:

1. Kumari Nisha, SVM Degree College

2. Kumari Afreen, Government Nursing College

3. T. Rakesh, SVM Degree College

Photography Competition:

1. Sheshanna

2. Soma Sekhar

3. Venkatesh

Short Film Competition:

1. Sheshanna

2. Anand

Best Service Awards for Home Guards in 2024:

1. M. Janardhan, Photographer, HG-1744

2. Vijay, WHG-114

3. Venkateshwar Reddy, HG-586

4. Chennayya, HG-535

5. Jagan Mohan, HG-538

6. Nagaraju, HG-200

7. Satish, Outsourcing

8. Ravi, Outsourcing

Participants

The event was attended by Armed Forces DSP Narender Rao, AO Satish Kumar, Gadwal CI T. Srinu, SB Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, Cybersecurity CI Raju, RI Venkatesh, and officials and staff from all departments of the district police.