Grand yoga day event held at Thousand Pillar temple

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said that yoga should become an integral part of everyone’s daily life. On Saturday, he took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at the Thousand Pillar Temple premises in Hanamkonda.

The event was organised under the aegis of the Central Archaeology Department and the Telangana State AYUSH Department. He was accompanied by Warangal Parliament MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya. They performed yoga asanas under the guidance of yoga experts.

On this occasion, the MLA said that yoga is a path that purifies the mind, body, and soul. He urged everyone to practice yoga in accordance with changing times and called it a symbol of Indian culture.

He praised yoga as a soulful practice that has gained global admiration for Indian traditions.

Meanwhile, Kavya added that yoga is a great gift of India’s cultural heritage. She noted that the International Yoga Day is celebrated with the support of 177 countries at the United Nations.

She advised that in today’s changing lifestyles, everyone should make a habit of practicing yoga and meditation. She also appealed to the AYUSH Department to promote yoga for better health not only in urban areas but also in rural regions.