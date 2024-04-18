Grandeur marks celestial wedding in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Magnificence marked the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita at the historical Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam here on Wednesday.

Thousands of devotees from across the country were part of the gaiety. Beautifully decorated Mithila Stadium at the temple, on the banks of River Godavari, turned vibrant as the celestial wedding was performed by the priests.

The rituals related to the celestial wedding were performed from 2 am to 9.30 am during which Abhishekam to Mulavarulu, ‘Druvamurthula Kalyanam’ and ‘Alankaram’ took place. At around 9.30 am, Kalyanamurtulu, adorned for the occasion, were brought to Kalyana Mandapam accompanied by Mangalavadyams and the devotees performing Kolatam. The celestial wedding was performed in Abhijit lagnam (12 noon) as per the tradition.

The celestial wedding rituals were performed by chief priests Amaravati Vijayaraghavan, and Podicheti Seetha Ramanuja Charyulu, under the guidance of senior priest KE Sthalasai. Priest Koti Srimannarayana Charylu acted as an Acharya and Amaravadhi Gopala Brahma Krishnamacharyulu did the ceremony in a traditional way.

As part of the tradition Telangana State Government Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari presented silk cloths on behalf of the state government presented ‘Pattu Vastrams’ and ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ to the divine couple on behalf of the Telangana government. Silk cloths and Mutyala Talambralu were also presented by the Tirumala-Tirupathi Devasthanam, Srirangam Temple in Tamil Nadu, Chinna Jeeyar Mutt.

Supreme Court judge PS Narasimha couple presented silk cloths in the programme.



Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramaka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha and MLAs participated in the programme.

Principal Secretary Endowments Sailaja Ramaiyer, Commissioner of Endowment Hanumantha Rao, IG AV Ranganath, District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala, SP Rohith Raj monitored the arrangements. During late evening hours on the day ‘Tiruveedhi Seva’ took place, where the idols of the deities Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were taken out in a procession in Chandraprabha Vahanam.

Sri Rama Pattabhishekam will be conducted on Thursday at the same place. Governor CP Radha Krishna will attend the programme as per tradition will present silk cloths to the deities.