Great day for tipplers in Telangana

Nalgonda/ Suryapet / Bhongir: It's a great day for tipplers as the liquor shops were opened on Wednesday after 40 days in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Large number of people, including women, waited in long lines to purchase liquor. In Nakrekal, following customers' demand, Excise police had to open wine shops as the shops were not opened even after 10.30 am while people waited for hours till the shops were opened in Chityal and Matampally of Huzurnagar constituency.

Unable to stand in the queue boozers kept their footwear in the circles arranged for social distance in Nakrekal and Kodad of Suryapet district.

Social distance was maintained strictly in Miryalaguda and Bhongir. No stock boards disappointed alcoholics in several parts of Huzurnagar constituency and those of Suryapet town as liquor shops were not opened as it comes under Red Zone.