Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation plans sports club

Warangal: Developmental works worth around Rs 700 crore have been in progress in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said. Speaking at the General Body meeting of the GWMC which assembled at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Saturday, he said that the Council has discussed 95 agenda items and 24 table items, of which, the Council has approved 380 developmental works with a layout of Rs 155.11 crore.

"A sports club with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore would come up in Division 6. The club will have shooting and other sports facilities on par with international standards to harness the local talent," Prakash Rao said.

He said that efforts were on to ensure supply of drinking water daily from Ugadi. A trial run with regard to this would be conducted on February 25, he added, informing that modernisation of filter beds at Desaipet, Bhadrakali and Waddepally would be taken up. With Pattana Pragathi funds pouring in from the State government every month, the civic body has no constraints in carrying the developmental activity in the city, Prakash Rao said.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar sought the civic body to construct two open auditoriums in the city. Lauding the efforts of the civic body for initiating eco-friendly activities, he sought all the members to come on bicycles to attend the next general body meeting. Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin, Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar, SE Vidyasagar and Corporators were among others present.