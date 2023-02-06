Green measures help curb high levels of pollution

Choutuppal (Yadadri Bhongir): Air pollution is becoming a major threat and adding to it is effluents released by industries, wreaking ecology of the area in the process. Haritha Haram is seen as providing a breather to environment, by creating greenery and expanding plantation programmes.

As part of the Haritha Haram programme initiated by CM KCR, lakhs of saplings are being planted in Yadadri-Bhongir district every year. One can see greenery spreading all over, on both sides of roads, in government lands, in residential areas, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, and even in burial grounds and dumping yards – and in any empty place.

More than five crore saplings have been planted so far in seven phases of Haritha Haram. The forest area in 11,788 hectares now covers more than 3.9 per cent of the geographical area of the district. The government is also taking steps towards setting up plants on the premises of the newly established industries.

Apart from local industries, MNCs and national companies are coming forward to grow greenery at their industrial sites. One such example is Green Industrial Park being established in Dandu Malkapur in Chautuppal mandal. It will be fully ready by the end of this year.

After the formation of the district, the government gave permission to 402 industries. At present, there are more than 1,024 large, medium, small and micro industries in the district. It also includes pharma companies, stone crusher factories and coal kilns.

However, the pollution control department is installing zero liquid discharge systems and facilitating recycling of industrial wastes. Due to various green measures, levels of different pollutants like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide etc., considerably declined.