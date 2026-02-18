Green tribute to KCR: Mega plantation drive in Sundarbans

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 72 birthday of former Chief minister and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday, Green India Challenge has planted 10,000 saplings at the Sundarbans.

The Green India Challenge founder and former Rajya Sabha member J Santhosh Kumar took the initiative of the mega plantation at Sunderbans marking the KCR’s birthday. “

From Telangana’s Haritha Haram launched by KCR during BRS rule to the fragile tidal islands of the Sundarbans, this journey reflects the true greatness of KCR’s environmental legacy,” Santosh Kumar said that extending the green movement initiated by Telangana’s Founder and First Chief Minister to the Sundarbans affirms that ecological responsibility does not end with geography—it expands with moral leadership.