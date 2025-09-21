Groundbreaking ceremony held for Indiramma houses in Tribal hamlet

Khanapur: LocalMLA Vedum Bojju Patel has assured that remote tribal hamlets in the Khanapur constituency will be developed with proper infrastructure and facilities.

On Saturday, the MLA performed groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Indiramma house at Kolamguda where earlier he had sanctioned 19 houses for tribal families.

Speaking on the occasion, he advised the beneficiaries to begin construction immediately and complete their houses.He promised that once these 19 houses are completed, another 35 would be sanctioned for the tribal families.

The events were attended by MPDO Chikkyala Ratnakar Rao, Municipal Commissioner Sundar Singh, Congress Party Mandal President Dhonikeni Dayanand, several former councillors, and other Congress party leaders.