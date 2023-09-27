Live
Group-1 : HC order a ‘tight slap’ on BRS govt, says Congress
Terming the High Court order asking the Government to conduct Group-1 exam once again, the Congress described this as a ‘tight slap’ on the incompetence of TSPSC and BRS government.
Hyderabad: Terming the High Court order asking the Government to conduct Group-1 exam once again, the Congress described this as a ‘tight slap’ on the incompetence of TSPSC and BRS government. The party demanded that the Board’s chairman and members, while taking responsibility for causing pain to job aspirants should resign immediately on ‘moral grounds’.
Speaking to media persons, PCC official spokesperson Dr Riyaz urged the government to ensure that the entire panel is replaced with a new one. “This speaks volumes about the State government’s incompetency which has failed to conduct even a single Group-I exam during its 10-year rule. This government does not deserve to continue and should relinquish power. Or at least replace the existing board with a new one, before implementing the High Court directive. This would be the least it could do for compensating the damage it has caused owing to its flaws and for mitigating the harm done to the candidates,” he felt.
