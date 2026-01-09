Group 1 Officers’ body pitches for TAS, submits memo to CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Group 1 Officers’ Association has submitted a formal representation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, advocating for the establishment of the Telangana Administrative Service (TAS). The move seeks to leverage the expertise of veteran state officers to strengthen the administrative framework of the state.

A delegation led by Association President Mamindla Chandrashekhar Goud and General Secretary Hanumanth Naik met the Chief Minister to present their proposals. They recommended that Group 1 officers with extensive experience in the Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments be appointed as Additional Collectors within local bodies. The association further urged the government to consider senior Group 1 officers for key leadership roles, such as Managing Directors of state corporations and departmental Directors.

The officers highlighted a decade-long delay in the project, noting that a committee of six IAS officers was constituted in 2015 to study the feasibility of TAS. However, that committee is yet to submit its final report. The association also requested that all Group 1 positions be officially brought under the purview of the State Civil Service.

In a positive response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured the delegation that he holds a favourable outlook on the matter. He promised to convene a dedicated meeting with Group 1 officers at the earliest to discuss the implementation of these administrative reforms.