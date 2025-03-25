Group-I candidates challenge exam assessment in court

Hyderabad: A group of over 20 aspirants for Telangana’s Group-I posts has moved the High Court, raising concerns over the assessment of their exam papers. They accused the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the state authorities of failing to appoint competent subject specialists, leading to a lack of fairness and transparency.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice N Rajeshwar Rao instructed officials to provide documents related to the assessment procedure. The court has scheduled the next hearing for four weeks later.

The petitioners claimed that the evaluation system was flawed and violated basic legal principles. They argued that assigning underqualified individuals to assess papers made the process invalid. The candidates urged the court to halt further steps in the selection process until a just and proper assessment method is ensured.

