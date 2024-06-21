Groups aspirants stage protest

Hyderabad : Urging the State government to increase the Group II vacancies by 2,000 and the Group III posts by 3,000, scores of group aspirants and unemployed youth staged a protest at Dharna Chowk on Thursday. The protesters demanded the State government consider the selection of candidates for the Group-I Main exam in 1:100 ratio instead of 1:50. Since the Group-I notification was issued after a decade gap, the aspirants wanted the government to provide them with a fair chance in the recruitment of 563 Group-I posts. They also noted that during the election campaign, the Congress party promised to address their issues once they formed the government in the state. However, to date, the problems of unemployment have not been resolved.

“We want this government to cancel the Group-II and III notifications and notify them afresh by increasing the number of posts. We also want the revoking of GO 46 and also demand the government increase posts in Group-II and III services besides opening registration for new candidates,” said Uday, a groups aspirant.