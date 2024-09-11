Gurram Thota Women Celebrate Ganapathi Pooja with Enthusiasm in Ieeja Municipality

Gadwal: The women of Gurram Thota Street in Ieeja Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal District, celebrated the Ganapathi Pooja with great joy and enthusiasm. They performed the pooja to Lord Ganapathi with utmost devotion, followed by an Annadanam (mass feeding) program. Regardless of caste or religion, the women came together, performing the rituals without any ill will or jealousy, and later participated in cultural activities, appreciating one another's efforts.

The annual Ganapathi Navaratri celebrations in Gurram Thota have been a tradition for the past ten years, lasting nine days and concluding with a grand immersion procession accompanied by musical instruments. The event is marked by the active involvement of local youth, women, and political leaders from various parties who come together to partake in the *prasad (holy offerings)* of the deity.

Over the course of the nine days, the local youth and women organize a variety of activities, including devotional songs, bhajans, poojas, and cultural performances, making the event a success. Such events, held every year in different streets and villages, foster peace, brotherhood, and unity among the people.

The residents of Gurram Thota believe that by setting aside their differences of caste, religion, and political affiliation, and coming together to worship Lord Ganapathi for nine days, they will be blessed with health, wealth, and prosperity. The devotees who visited the celebrations expressed their wishes for continued harmony and well-being for all.