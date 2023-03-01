Gutha reminisces student life at alumni meet

Chityal (Nalgonda): Chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy along with his friends spent nostalgic moments after meeting old students of 1969-70 batch of Zilla Parishad High School in Chityala. On this occasion, Gutta Sukhender Reddy reminisced about his student life with his fellow friends





Gutha Sukhender Reddy, who is the chairman of the council, met with his friends and greeted them all warmly and also inquired about their well-being.





On this occasion, they had lunch. Five teachers who taught them were invited and three attended. Students all together felicitated their teachers in a grand manner. All the alumni along with their families attended the event. Out of 44 students of 1969-70 batch, 35 attended the get together.











