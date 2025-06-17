Guthikoya invasions worsen in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: The forest department is sounding the alarm over escalating threats posed by Guthikoya tribes who have migrated to the Kothagudem forests from Chhattisgarh. According to Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Koteswara Rao, the settlers have not only encroached upon vast stretches of reserve forest land but have also repeatedly attacked forest officials trying to enforce the law.

“In Kothagudem division’s Jaggaram compartment in the Ramavaram range, some 34 families destroyed 400 acres of reserve forest land for podu cultivation,” he claimed. Each tribe family reportedly had between 30 and 40 acres of property, and they were illegally residing in the forests.

“Despite repeated warnings over the past year, these families have continued to occupy and exploit forest lands, emboldened by political backing,” Rao said. The FDO bemoaned the fact that some political figures were supporting the Guthikoyas, which meant that politicians were also contributing to the destruction of valuable forests. The situation took a violent turn recently when forest personnel were attacked thrice in one month. Last week, nine individuals were booked for assaulting officials on duty.

In a bid to de-escalate tensions and promote awareness, the forest department organised educational programmes in tribal areas last week. Special meetings were held with Guthikoya families in Jaggaram and Palavagu habitations near

Musalivarre (E).

Awareness programmes on podu farming and forest preservation were held in tribal communities as part of the forest officials’ attempts to inform the locals of the value of protecting these areas. During the session, FDO Koteswara Rao, Tahsildar Krishna, and CI Pratap jointly warned the tribes that anyone found cutting down trees or attacking forest staff would face arrest and imprisonment.

The officials said that the forests are not just government assets but ecological lifelines that must be protected for future generations.