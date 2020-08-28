Gutka mafia thriving in Ranga Reddy district

Ranga Reddy: A well-oiled network started supplying the banned duplicate tobacco products such as gutka, scented supari and pan masala has exposed in the district.



Despite ban by State government on the sale, manufacture, consumption, distribution and transportation of such products, the business thrives as always through the pan shops found selling duplicate products at every corner. Though special officers have periodically been conducting sprees of raids, they are only able to uncover a tip of the iceberg.

There have been many such cases in the district. Earlier this year in May, Special Operations Team of LB Nagar under Rachakonda Commissionerate raided a duplicate gutka manufacturing unit and seized gutka and raw material worth Rs 30 lakh at Balapur on the city outskirts. The accused had been supplying the stuff to traders at Balapur, Shamshabad and Mailardevpally, even during the lockdown.

In another incident in March earlier this year, police raided an illegal manufacturing of duplicate gutka at RR manufacturing unit in Bandlaguda and seized gutka worth Rs 5 lakh. The stuff was being supplied across the district by forming a mafia.

Similar incidents happened in Kothur, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Balapur and in many other places across the district recently.