Guv Jishnu Dev Varma, CM Revanth extend wishes for safe and happy Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to Telangana people on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival on Wednesday.

In a message, the Governor said that devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha to remove hurdles for the success of their endeavours. It is customary to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha before starting any work for its successful completion, he added.

“I pray and wish that Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will clear all the hurdles in our path to unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our State and of our nation. May these auspicious Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations bring health, prosperity, joy and happiness to you all”, he said.

The CM appealed to devotees to perform puja with pomp and gaity during the festivities in the glittering Ganesh pandals.

CM Revanth Reddy directed police to make all arrangements and ensure smooth traffic management in all district headquarters, including Hyderabad, during Ganesh Navaratri festivities. The police were also ordered to take up appropriate precautions at all pandals where huge crowds gather. The CM said that the People’s Government is supplying free power to Ganesh pandals this year also.