Guv Tamilisai, CM KCR greets people on Sri Rama Navami

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to all the people of the Telangana State and the country.

The CM said that it was a great thing that the Kalyana Mahotsavam of the ideal couple Sri Sitarama is celebrated as a festival on a grant note by all the people of the country on Chaitrashuddha Navami in the spring season every year.

The Chief Minister said that "Lord Sri Rama is a role model for generations to come for his sacrifices. As the eldest son in the house, Lord Rama gave utmost importance to family responsibilities and commitments and invited harsh sacrifices in his life to fulfill his father's word." KCR said that Lord Rama's life is an inspiration, as he showed his belief in truthfulness and righteousness in spite of all the hardships he faced.

In the present times when the family values are on the decline, The Chief Minister said that Sri Ram Navami festival is a special occasion to embrace the aspirations and values of Lord Sitaram and continue an ideal family life.

Like every year, KCR said that the State government is officially organising the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Sitarama with pomp and grandeur in Bhadrachalam. He prayed that Telangana State and the entire India will prosper and all the people will live happily and peacefully with the blessings of Lord Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended heartiest wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

In a message, she said the festival is celebrated all over the country with great devotion and dedication on the auspicious 'Punarvasu' - the Janma Nakshatra of Lord Rama, who is known as the personification of dharma, and all ideal qualities.

The Governor said "the celestial Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Rama with his consort Sita is celebrated on this holy occasion of Sri Rama Navami. We get inspiration for a holistic living as Lord Rama is dharma incarnate".