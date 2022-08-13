Guv Tamilisai express grief over situation at IIIT Basara

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday expressed grief after a student was injured after a part of the ceiling collapsed at a hostel in IIIT Basara, Nirmal on Thursday. It is known that the student identified as Dheemat, studying PUC-1 was injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Manjeera hostel. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Governor Tamilisai wished him a speedy recovery and added that good amenities should be provided to the students on the campus. The Governor said facilities should be provided by universities and colleges which make students concentrate on their studies.

She took to her Twitter and tweeted as "Deeply saddened to know that @RGUKT_Basara IT student was injured due to the hostel roof collapse. Spoke to director of IIIT Basara get to know he is fine & necessary treatment given at right time. Reassured students for corrective measures by appropriate authorities."

