Guv urges poets, artists to play active role in devpt

Gadwal: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized that poets and artists should actively become partners in district development.

He made these remarks during a meeting with district officials and eminent personalities from various fields at the IDOC Meeting Hall in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of the Alampur Sri Jogulamba and Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy temples.

He assured that he would extend all necessary cooperation for the development of these temples.

Referring to “Viksit Bharat” as a national slogan, he called upon citizens and officials alike to work collectively for the nation’s progress. He stressed that all government departments should function in coordination to achieve the goals of a developed India.

The Governor informed that Raj Bhavan has been renamed “Lok Bhavan” with the objective of making it more accessible and people-friendly. He underlined the importance of education and stated that qualitative improvements in the education sector are essential to bring the district to the top level.

He also lauded the effective implementation of the TB Mukt Bharat programme in the district.

Appreciating the performance of the district administration, he advised officials to adopt innovative solutions to emerging challenges and continue working for public welfare.

Earlier, District Collector BM Santosh gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation to the Governor, explaining the district’s geographical features, history, prominent temples, achievements across various sectors, and the implementation of welfare schemes by different departments.

Later, the Governor was presented with a framed Gadwal handloom silk saree as a memento, while Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy also presented a souvenir.

Several public representatives and eminent citizens submitted memoranda to the Governor.