Guv’s address a 'roadmap' for the govt: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has observed that the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the State Legislature on Monday, outlining the government's priorities and plans, will serve as a roadmap for the government.

"The roadmap we formulate now will serve as the agenda for the upcoming elections," the Chief Minister remarked, while participating in the Congress Legislature Party meeting following the Governor’s address on Monday -- the first day of the budget session.

For context, the Governor's address to the Legislature, usually ahead of the Budget session (as mandated by Article 176 of the Indian Constitution), is prepared by the State Cabinet led by the Chief Minister. The speech is not a personal statement by the Governor; rather, it is drafted by the state government to highlight its accomplishments, policy priorities, and legislative agenda for the coming year. However, under the principle of "Aid and Advice" (Article 163), the Governor is constitutionally required to read the text prepared by the elected government.

It may be mentioned here that, though the Governor is expected to read the address verbatim, going by recent events in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, Governors have chosen to skip portions of the cabinet-approved address, triggering debates over the extent of the Governor's power under Article 176.

Revanth Reddy said that every member must speak and respond strictly in accordance with the party line and the government’s priorities in the Legislative Houses. Further, the Chief Minister said, that debate on the failures of the previous government is not required . “It is the right time to focus on our plans and how to fulfil people's aspirations,” he observed. The Chief Minister said that the “people's government” is presenting its third budget in the session.

The Chief Minister recounted that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government did not allow the opposition to speak on important issues. Even the then CLP leaders Bhatti Vikramarka and Jana Reddy were denied the opportunity to speak. “I was also suspended for the entire session as well as for the duration of my tenure as an MLA, and barred from entering the House,” the CM recalled.

The Chief Minister stated that all the Assembly committees would be constituted soon. He suggested to the MLAs and MLCs to tour other states and study best practices with regard to policies. The MLAs were asked to focus on ways to prevent drinking water crisis in summer. The '99-Day "Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika" should be taken directly to the people at the grassroots level, the Chief Minister told party legislators said.