GVL blasts Telangana govt, calls budget a game-changer

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Narasimha Rao on Monday described the Union Budget 2026–27 as a strong foundation for the economic goals of India in 2047. He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the nation from the world’s eleventh largest economy under Congress to the fourth largest within a single decade, calling it a Modi economic miracle. Rao emphasised that the budget is pivotal for building an Atmanirbhar Bharat, with clear strategies to boost domestic production in electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

The BJP leader particularly highlighted the Bio Pharma Shakti initiative, aimed at making India a global manufacturing hub, noting that the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Hyderabad is expected to benefit significantly.

He also welcomed the announcement of tax holidays for data centres until 2047, predicting a digital boom for the Telugu states. Rao pointed to three high-speed rail corridors centred in Hyderabad linking the city to Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai as evidence of the Centre’s commitment to the growth of Telangana.