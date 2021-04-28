GWMC polls: Wine shops to be closed in Warangal from today

Wine shops will remain shut in the limits of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation from 5 pm today to 5 pm on April 30 in the view of municipal Corporation elections.

Tarun Joshi, commissioner of police, Warangal has issued the orders pertaining to the closure of wine shops in GWMC limits. Also, wine shops will be closed on May 3 in the view of the counting of votes. "Those violating the orders will be punished severely," said CP Tarun Joshi.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is going to the poll on April 30. There are around 66 wards in the GWMC limits. Along with Warangal, Khammam Municipal Corporation and five municipalities -- Achampet, Siddipet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur are going to the polls.