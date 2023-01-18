GWMC to crack whip on illegal layouts

Warangal: The onus is on officials to ensure strict enforcement of TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System) in the limits of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Mayor Gundu Sudharani said while conducting a review meeting with the officials here on Tuesday.

She said that the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao introduced the single window approval system, TS-bPASS, to speed up the permissions. The denizens who applied for building construction permission will get it within 21 days, she said.

"The GWMC officials need to act swiftly against those infringers who come up with unauthorized layouts and take up illegal constructions. It will also improve the income of the urban local body (ULB)," she said. Officials have to be there in the field to identify the illegal layouts, constructions and deviations from the approved plan, Sudharani said. "It's better if the officials stop the illegal layouts and constrictions, and raze them in the early stages," she said.

She said that the onus is on town planning officers to stop the illegal constructions in the FTL (full tank level) and buffer zones. She also emphasised the importance of sensitising the people about the ill-effects of illegal layouts. The Mayor also warned the people not to buy the plots in the illegal layouts as they have to face many problems in getting permissions for constructions, and during the other transactions. The illegal layouts will not get roads, drinking water supply, drains and street lights etc, she said. The customers don't even get loans from banks, she added. City planner Venkanna, additional commissioners Srinivas Reddy, Jona, DCP Prakash Reddy, ACPs Srinivas Rao, Basheer, TPSs Srikanth, Anil Kumar, Tejaswini, Venkataramana, Sandhya, TPBO Khaja Shareef, Narender, Raju and Tejaswining were among others present.