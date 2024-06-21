Haj Committee inspects terminal at RGIA

Hyderabad : Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, along with the executive officer, Shaik Liyakat Hussain, visited the Haj Terminal at RGI Airport in Shamshabad on Thursday. They inspected the arrangements being made for the arrival of Haj pilgrims.

The arrival flights of Telangana State Haj pilgrims are scheduled from June 23. Haj pilgrims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other States will be arriving at RGI airport, Shamshabad. During the inspection, Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha instructed the RGI airport authorities and GMR officials to ensure efficient arrangements for Namaz, Vazu, toilets, an announcement system, waterproof tin sheds with seating arrangements, a canteen, a radio taxi counter, a foreign exchange currency counter, an RTC bus counter, and provision for free parking space, among other necessities, at the Haj terminal.

Irfan Shareef, AEO TSHC, Mohammed Layeeq, Member, TSHC, Junaid Salik, Deputy Superintendent (Customs), Saudi Airlines Staff Airport authority, GMR officials and other staff were also present.

