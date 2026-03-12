  1. Home
News

Half-day schools to begin in Telangana from 16 Match

  12 March 2026 6:00 PM IST
Half-day schools to begin in Telangana from 16 Match
The Telangana Education Department has announced a change in school working hours across the state, in response to the intense summer heat. From 15th March to 23rd April 2026, all government and private schools will operate on a half-day basis.

According to orders issued by School Education Director E. Naveen Nicholas, schools will function from 8.00 am to 12.30 pm, with mid-day meals served at 12.30 pm. Special classes for Class X (SSC) students will continue, encouraging students to prepare for the upcoming public examinations in March 2026.

On examination days, schools designated as SSC exam centres will operate from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm. On other days, the usual half-day timings will be followed.

