Hanamkonda: Congress takes up cudgels for unemployment sop

Hanamkonda: Demanding unemployment allowance, the Youth Congress leaders staged a protest in front of Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar's camp office here on Monday. The leaders said the TRS government, which promised Rs 3,016 per month allowance to the unemployed youth during 2018 Assembly elections, is yet to fulfill it. "It's been more than two years since the TRS came to power second time, however, the promise remained on paper," the leaders said, accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of hoodwinking people.

They recalled that the TRS government vowed to generate employment opportunities by setting up Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, industrial corridor between Warangal and Hyderabad etc. None of them became reality and it reflects the incompetence of the State government, they added.

The Youth Congress leaders demanded the Chief Whip to raise the ever growing unemployment issue in the Assembly. Later, the leaders submitted a memorandum to Vinay Bhaskar.

