Hanamkonda: Opposition corners TRS government over Coronavirus situation

Hanamkonda: In the wake of spurt in the number of coronavirus cases and the chaos surrounding treatment facilities at the Covid-19 ward, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) has become a focal point with people and the Opposition parties launching a tirade against the government.



A day after Health Minister Eatala Rajender reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Warangal here; the Congress found fault with him for not visiting the MGMH to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to the media persons on Wednesday, DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy said that the Health Minister and the legislators of the ruling TRS were scared of visiting the MGMH where a bedlam-like situation was prevailing.

It's high time that the government to turn the MGMH into an exclusive facility for the Covid-19 to tackle the pandemic, which is assuming dangerous proportions, Reddy said, referring to the positive cases numbering above 100 cases every day in Warangal Urban district alone. The hospital is in dire need of more ventilators and oxygen cylinders, he pointed out, adding the importance of appointing more number of doctors and paramedics to treat the coronavirus patients.

"The seven-storied building constructed with the Central Government funds on the Kakatiya Medical College campus should be utilised for the general hospital. This apart, the government needs to release adequate funds," the DCC chief said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is keen to construct a new Secretariat should also have the same commitment to address healthcare in the State. He threatened to stage protests before the TRS legislators' residences if the measures are not taken to improve the healthcare facilities in MGMH.

Senior leaders Embadi Ravinder, B Srinivas Rao, K Srinivas, Dr Puli Anil Kumar, Md Ayub and Banka Sampath Yadav were among others present.

Praja Vedika protest:

In a related development, the Praja Vedika activists led by its State Convener Tirunahari Seshu staged a protest at the Ambedkar Junction, demanding the government to improve the facilities in MGMH which is witnessing a steady stream of Covid-19 patients. Stating that the conditions at the MGMH are appalling, Seshu demanded the authorities to procure infrastructure required for the Covid-19 treatment.