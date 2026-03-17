Handloom expo highlights country’s weaving heritage

The Special Handloom Marketing Event–2026 showcasing elite handloom products from across the country was inaugurated at Kamma Sangam in Ameerpet. The eight-day festival was inaugurated by Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who praised the efforts of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, for providing a platform to celebrate the craftsmanship of weavers.

The exhibition features handloom weavers and handicraft artisans from several states, displaying a wide range of traditional sarees and textiles such as Banarasi, Patola, Chanderi, Paithani and Pochampally Ikat. The event promotes country’s rich textile heritage while encouraging sustainable fashion and direct interaction between artisans and visitors.

The festival will continue until March 17 and is open daily from 10:30 am to 9 pm with free entry for visitors.