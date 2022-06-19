Hans India's NEP meet stimulates intellect thinking

The Hans India's much-awaited two-day National Education Policy conference set off on a grand note at Shilpakala Vedika as its venue in Hitec City, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

The conference began with dignitaries and panelists lighting the lamp. Over 2,000 participants took part in the interactions enthusiastically.

The panelists from different fields and professions enlightened the students and the participants on the New Education Policy implemented by the Union government.

The panelists appreciated 'The Hans India' for its initiative which would be helpful to many students attending the conference.

Several students also interacted with the panelists regarding the new policy and were well satisfied with the answers they received.