Hans photographer Shyam Kumar felicitated

Warangal: The members of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ-H143) felicitated the photojournalists who recently received I&PR Department’s State Level awards at the Press Club in Hanumakonda on Wednesday. The award recipient photographers - G Shyam Kumar, Harish, Sreenu, Prathap and K Ramesh thanked the union members.
Union State Vice-President B R Lenin, leaders K Anil, N Subhash, Anthadupula Srinivas, Bodige Sreenu, Srikanth, Dileep, Venu Prasad, Laxman, Karunakar and Munna were present.
