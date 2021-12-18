  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hanumakonda: 3 die as truck falls into quarry

The truck that fell into the quarry near Tharalapally village
x

The truck that fell into the quarry near Tharalapally village

Highlights

In a tragic incident, three persons were killed when a dumper truck overturned at a quarry near Tharalapally village under Kazipet mandal in the wee hours of Saturday.

Hanumakonda: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed when a dumper truck overturned at a quarry near Tharalapally village under Kazipet mandal in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as Thokala Mukesh (23), truck driver, of Boddugonda in Mahabubabad district, Md Hakeem (22), helper, of Bihar and Chitram Chandu (20) of Inugurthy. While Mukesh and Chandu died on the spot, Hakeem died while being shifted to hospital.

According to Madikonda Inspector of Police Ravi Kumar, the mishap occurred at around 2 am when the truck driver Mukesh was unloading the boulders into a quarry. Meanwhile, MCPI district secretary P Prasad demanded the Lakshya Granites management to pay Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of the victims. He alleged that the quarry management failed to take safety measures. He blamed the mining department for not overseeing the safety measures at the quarry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X