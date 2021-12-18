Hanumakonda: 3 die as truck falls into quarry

Hanumakonda: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed when a dumper truck overturned at a quarry near Tharalapally village under Kazipet mandal in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as Thokala Mukesh (23), truck driver, of Boddugonda in Mahabubabad district, Md Hakeem (22), helper, of Bihar and Chitram Chandu (20) of Inugurthy. While Mukesh and Chandu died on the spot, Hakeem died while being shifted to hospital.

According to Madikonda Inspector of Police Ravi Kumar, the mishap occurred at around 2 am when the truck driver Mukesh was unloading the boulders into a quarry. Meanwhile, MCPI district secretary P Prasad demanded the Lakshya Granites management to pay Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of the victims. He alleged that the quarry management failed to take safety measures. He blamed the mining department for not overseeing the safety measures at the quarry.