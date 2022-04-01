Hanumakonda: BJP lambasts TRS on protocol

Hanumakonda: BJP leaders condemned the TRS people's representatives for not following the protocol when the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was in Hanumakonda on March 29 to inaugurate the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said that it's appalling to see the TRS leaders for not extending the courtesies to the Head of the State. "In Medaram Sammakka Saralamma jatara and at the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, the TRS people's representatives were absent during the Governor's programme, he said.

The leaders should not forget that the BJP-led Central Government had selected Warangal under its flagship programmes such as Smart City Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Reddy said.

The Centre will also organise Kakatiya Utsav on a grand note, besides allocating funds for the development of tourism in Warangal, he said, referring to the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy's assurance.

BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma who echoed similar comments accused the TRS leaders of tarnishing the image of Warangal. It's unfortunate that the TRS leaders perceive the Central Government programmes as the BJP's. Desini Sadanandam Goud, Kondi Jithender Reddy and Pasikanti Rajendra Prasad were among others present.