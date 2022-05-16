Hanumakonda: Errabelli hits back at Amit Shah

Hanumakonda: BJP which made a plethora of promises failed to fulfill them; on the other hand, TRS Government not only kept its election promises but also rolled out several welfare and developmental programmes, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the minister found fault with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for criticising the TRS government in a public meeting held at Tukkuguda, a suburb of Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Stating that the BJP-led Central government has done nothing for Telangana in the last eight years, Errabelli asked the Union minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to reveal what they had achieved for their constituencies.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi promised to bring back black money stashed in foreign banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh to every citizen's bank account. Modi also promised to create 2 crore jobs per annum, Errabelli sought an answer from the BJP leaders.

The BJP government reduced budgetary allocations for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme to the tune of 25,000 crore, Errabelli said. It's not fair for the Union Home Minister to spread misinformation to the people, Errabelli said. Even though the State has earmarked 49.2 acres for the Sainik School, 152 acres for the railway coach factory and 335 acres for the tribal university, the BJP is trying to escape from its responsibility by shifting the blame on TRS Government, he said.

By reducing the subsidy on fertilisers, the BJP made agriculture unviable. It also brought three farm laws but had to be taken back due to farmers' agitation, Errabelli said.

The Centre which pockets around 3 lakh crores from Telangana in the form of taxes returns only a half of it. Referring to the SC, ST reservations and SC Categorisation, he said that the onus is on Centre.

Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said that BJP is envious of Telangana development. Peddi Sudarshan Reddy criticised the Centre for not granting national status to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). Further, he accused the BJP of running an anti-farmer government.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah and Jangaon ZP chairman P Sampath Reddy were among others present.