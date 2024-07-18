Harish accuses defected MLAs of betrayal

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that their party would not stop sleep until the MLAs who have changed parties become ex-members and expressed confidence of having bypolls in their constituencies.

The BRS leader was speaking in a meeting of the party activists in Patancheru where he lashed out at the MLA G Mahipal Reddy for leaving the party. Talking to the media, Harish Rao said, “In 2001, KCR started the movement with a handful of people. Even then there were conspiracies. Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy took 12 of our MLAs. But the conspiracies did not work. Justice prevailed. KCR fought for 14 years and achieved the State,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader asked the party men to be brave. “The party will have difficult times, be brave. I will take your responsibility. Party will not go when an MLA goes. The party will win whenever there is an election here. Mahipal Reddy won only because of your hard work. We gave Patancheru what he wanted. We have provided many things like roads, drinking water, and a stadium. There is no need to lose heart. Let’s not sleep until MLAs who have changed parties become ex-members,” said Harish Rao.