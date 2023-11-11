Harish asks Eatala to bring funds from Delhi

Huzurabad: Alleging that Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has utterly failed in discharging his duties and doing service to the people of his constituency, Minister T Harish Rao has suggested the BJP leader to bring funds from Delhi for the development of Huzurabad constituency, instead of bringing leaders to Telangana.

As part of the election campaign, Harish Rao toured the Huzurabad Assembly constituency on Friday and campaigned in support of BRS MLA candidate P Koushik Reddy.





On the occasion, Harish Rao slammed the local MLA Eatala Rajender for failing to bring funds from the Union government and to develop his Assembly segment.

“Eatala Rajender is bringing BJP leaders and Union Ministers from Delhi to Telangana to criticise the BRS government, but he has done nothing for the development of his constituency since elected as an MLA,” Harish Rao pointed out.

He also found fault with Etela Rajender for contesting from Gajwel Assembly constituency against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that Rajender feels himself a great leader but he is nothing in front of the Chief Minister.

Harish Rao also accused Etela Rajender of working with former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy and film star and Jana sena party president Pawan Kalyan who have opposed the formation of Telangana State.