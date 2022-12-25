Harish blames Centre over delay in payment of salaries in State

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the issue of delay in crediting salaries to government employees would be resolved very soon. Harish Rao alleged that the Central government is deliberately creating a fund crunch in Telangana. He said that the Centre had stopped about Rs 40,000 crore entitled to the State government.

The government is unable to pay the salaries in time only because of the crisis created by the Central government, he said. Speaking at the 75 years celebrations of the State Teachers' Union (STU)'s on Saturday, Harish Rao alleged that the Central government had stopped the Model Schools and many talented students were unable to achieve in their lives. He further said that the Central government had reduced the number of Anganwadi Centres.

Harish Rao said that the State government had allocated funds of Rs 25,000 crore for the Education department. He said that there were 298 residential schools in united Andhra Pradesh which was increased to 1,200 today.

He assured that all the vacancies in the education department would be filled and the promotion process will also be started soon.