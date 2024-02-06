Harish: CM lying on handing over projects to KRMB

Hyderabad: Alleging that it was not correct to spread lies sitting in the Secretariat, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to come prepared for a discussion in the Assembly on handing over of projects to KRMB.

Addressing a press conference here, along with party leaders S Madhusudhana Chary, Ravula Chandrashekar, K Chander and others, Rao said Revanth Reddy’s press conference showed his arrogance and uncultured language. ‘People were shocked to see his behaviour’. He said Reddy had insisted that he will not be involved in individual attack during felicitation of former Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu, but forgot it in the evening.

The BRS leader said during the ten-year rule, party chief K Chandrashekar Rao did not hand over the projects, but the government handed over projects to KRMB. Two meetings held on this and on January 17 in Jal Shakti Bhavan, as per the Central government minutes, both States agreed to handover 15 prioritised components. The Centre had asked the governments to come out with a concrete action plan within seven days. The note also mentioned about CRPF keeping a strict vigil and officials will be allowed, both the States would release funds. These were points agreed upon. If KRMB permits, power generation can be done in Srisailam, he recalled.

Rao said when he had questioned at a press conference, the Congress leaders got alerted and they said the minutes were wrong. The BRS leader showed videos of officials saying projects were handed over to KRMB. “To hide their mistakes, the Congress leaders are resorting to abusing KCR. All that Revanth uttered were lies. It is not correct to run the government on foundation of lies,” he stated.

The BRS leader said there was no truth in allegations that KCR skipped the meeting called by the Centre. He also responded to allegations that Pothireddypadu was sanctioned when the BRS leaders were ministers. Rao said he along with Naini Narasimha Reddy had resigned in July 2005, but the Pothireddypadu GO was issued on September 13, 2005. He agreed that the party kept silent during 2014. “During that time Telangana was the most important issue for the party. Shall we concentrate on Telangana or any other issue,” questioned Rao, reminding that senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pranab Mukherjee had drafted the Bill. Rao said both leaders should at least come prepared before speaking.