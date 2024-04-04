  • Menu
Harish demands Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, writes to Revanth

Hyderabad: Pointing out that the farmers were getting notices from the bank regarding loan money, the BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday demanded the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately waive off the loans of the farmers to the tune of Rs 2 lakh as promised during the elections.

The BRS leader wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday. Harish Rao said that the Congress had promised in the election manifesto that once the Congress party comes to power in Telangana, on December 9, a loan waiver of 2 lakh rupees will be done at one go. Rao said that the Chief Minister had even called the farmers who got a loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh during the BRS government to once again take loans of Rs 2 lakh.

