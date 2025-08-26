Harish launches broadside against Cong for betraying Asha workers

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Monday expressed strong criticism against the Congress government for betraying its promises to Asha workers, particularly the assurance of fixed salaries, made during the elections.

Speaking at the Asha workers’ ‘Maha Dharna’ held at Indira Park, the BRS leader said the workers were not making excessive demands but were simply asking the government to fulfil its promises. “In the election manifesto, the Congress party clearly promised fixed wages to Asha workers. Revanth Reddy must honour his word,” he said. He condemned the government for using police force to suppress the peaceful protests of Asha workers near the Health Directorate.

Rao also criticised the government’s priorities, noting that while Rs 50,000 crore worth of contracts have been floated across departments like HMDA, GHMC, and Irrigation, the government claims it has no money to pay salaries to Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, and midday meal staff. He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was using scissors in his pocket to cut ribbons for projects initiated by the previous BRS government.

“You have not built a single hospital or a building, yet you are touring with scissors to inaugurate structures built under KCR’s leadership,” Rao remarked. Rao demanded that before the upcoming Panchayat elections, the government must call Asha workers for talks and resolve their issues, warning that if it fails to do so, the workers would “teach the Congress a lesson” in the elections. He pledged the BRS’s full support to the Asha workers and warned that the party would not hesitate to stall the Assembly to fight for their cause.