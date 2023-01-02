Harish presents gold crown to Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Siddipet

Siddipet: Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday presented a gold crown weighing 1.792 kilograms to the presiding deity of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Siddipet on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi.



The crown, worth over Rs.1 crore, was made with one kilo of gold bought by the temple management while the remaining was contributed by donors including Harish Rao. The Minister has also had darshan of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy.

The area was witnessed with devotees as a massive number of people from across the district made a beeline to the popular temple to offer prayers.