Harish Rao Accuses Revanth Reddy of Betraying Palamuru’s Interests

Hyderabad : Senior BRS leader and former minister Harish Rao has strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of making false claims about Palamuru’s development. He alleged that while Andhra Pradesh continues to divert Krishna waters, the Telangana government has failed to prevent it.

Harish Rao questioned Revanth Reddy’s leadership, stating, "If we remind you of your inefficiency, will you attack us instead?" He further accused Revanth of compromising Palamuru’s interests by aligning with Congress and TDP.

"Revanth has betrayed Palamuru by siding with the Congress and TDP. He has bowed to Chandrababu Naidu while ignoring the welfare of the people here," Harish Rao claimed. His remarks highlight the ongoing political tensions between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS over irrigation projects and water-sharing disputes with Andhra Pradesh.