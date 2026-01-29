Harish Rao alleges corruption in excise licences

BRSLP Deputy Leader Harish Rao has alleged a fresh corruption scandal within the excise department, claiming that micro brewery licences are being distributed through political quotas. Speaking to the media during a chit-chat at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rao stated that out of 110 applications received for these licences, 25 have been earmarked specifically for political figures. He alleged that 21 licences were reserved under the quota of one prominent leader, while another four were allocated to a minister.

Rao highlighted the involvement of an individual closely associated with a senior leader, noting this person has direct access to the leader’s residence and recently accompanied him to Tirupati. According to the allegations, unofficial agreements were brokered to collect Rs 1.80 crore per brewery licence. Of this sum, Rs 1.50 crore is purportedly destined for the main leader, while Rs 30 lakh is pocketed by the intermediary acting on his behalf. He further claimed that certain wine shop licences were issued to select individuals by bypassing the mandatory lucky draw process entirely.

The leader also drew attention to a mounting financial crisis in the liquor sector, asserting that supply companies are now owed nearly Rs 4,500 crore.

He noted that payments to liquor supplying companies have been stalled for 16 months, a situation he described as unprecedented in the history of the state. This negligence has reportedly led to a total halt in breezer supplies in many regions, with multinational liquor companies warning of a complete suspension of services due to non-payment. Rao attributed this crisis to internal disputes among ministers regarding commission sharing, which he warned would seriously impact state revenue.

Further allegations were made regarding a hologram tender dispute, which Rao claims resulted in an IAS officer being pushed into voluntary retirement due to conflicts between a senior leader and a minister.

He contrasted the government’s support for beer manufacturers with its treatment of the agricultural sector. While farmers in Medak and Sangareddy districts face crop holidays across 70,000 acres due to water shortages under the Singur Dam and Ghanpur command areas, beer manufacturing units in Sangareddy continue to receive an uninterrupted water supply. Rao concluded by stating that several more scams, particularly those related to Singareni, are yet to be exposed to the public. The state government has opened the door to a fresh corruption scandal in the excise sector.