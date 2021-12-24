Harish Rao asks people to be cautious on Omicron variant

Health Minister Harish Rao asked the people to be cautious on Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus as many people are being negligent over it as it is less severe.



The minister on Friday inaugurated 100-bed unit at Vanasthalipuram area hospital. "The new variant is highly transmissible and there are still many more who are yet to get two doses of Covid vaccine," Harish Rao said.

He cautioned the people asking not to take Omicron lightly and asked the people who have not got vaccinated to get their shot immediately. The minister also asked to make wearing of mask mandatory and avoid attending large gatherings like marriages and other social functions.

The additional beds are added in the hospital as part of precautionary measure in the view of third Covid wave due to the Omicron variant. On Friday, the Minister also inaugurated one Oxygen generation plant and 10 ICU beds at the Area Hospital.

"More 1600 beds will be added across various government hospitals in Hyderabad. A total of 100 beds each will be added in six government hospitals in Hyderabad, which will add to the existing facilities. We have also procured 25 lakh home isolation kits, which are expected to go a long way in fighting the third wave," Harish Rao said.