Harish Rao assures of providing all facilities for sports in Siddipet

Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao who participated in the 2K run organised on the occasion of National Sports Day said that steps will be taken to create the necessary infrastructure for all sports categories in Siddipet in the coming days. The minister said that a 400 meter running track will be made available soon.

A 2K run was flagged off in celebration of the National Sports Day at the district center. On this occasion, the minister said that besides education, sports are very important for students and they should play games to stay healthy.

The minister said that it is a good thing that society is showing interest in yoga and sports now and assured that a cricket stadium, football and volleyball academy have been set up in Siddipet.

The minister honoured the coaches and players who have trained the players at the state, national and international level. MLC Raghotham Reddy, District Sports Club Convener Pala Sairam, Market Committee Chairman Maccha Vijitha and others participated in the programme.