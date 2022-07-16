Harish Rao chairs review meeting with med department amid monsoon rains

Hyderabad: As per the instructions of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday chaired a review meeting with district health officials and medical officers.

In the review which was also attended by Health and Medical department's principal secretary Syed Ali Mortaza Rizvi, the Minister discussed the steps to be taken on war footing to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the rain and flood-hit areas. He directed the authorities concerned to set up health camps in flooded villages.

The doctors were also asked to be available and not take leaves.

The Minister asked them to participate in health camps and ensure diagnosis where required and supply of medicine as needed.

The Director Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao was asked to operate from Kothagudem, and Director Medical Education, Dr Ramesh Reddy from Mancherial, and coordinate with health camps and other measures taken up by the State government.