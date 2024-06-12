Harish Rao demands appointment letters for AEE posts

Hyderabad: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday demanded the government to immediately give appointments to the assistant executive engineers.

Taking to Twitter, Harish Rao said that it was sad that even though the process of filling assistant executive engineer (AEE) posts was completed, the government has not yet issued appointment letters. The BRS stands in solidarity with the AEE candidates who are protesting at Gandhi Bhavan, he said.

Rao said that the BRS government has released the notification for the AEE posts and completed the recruitment process in various stages. Even though the State Public Service Commission completed the document verification of the candidates in March, the government was still not issuing the appointment documents.

“We demand that the government should respond immediately and hand over the appointment documents to the candidates selected for the AEE posts,” said Rao.