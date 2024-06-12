Live
- IIT-K, AVPL International join hands to develop farmer-friendly drones
- Assam to provide monthly scholarship to girl students
- Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee announces ‘short hiatus’ from political activities
- Telangana TET-2024 results declared
- Weapons, ammunition caches seized in Afghanistan
- Vadodara couple duped of Rs 15 lakh in fake visa letter scam
- Real estate and construction stocks jump after announcement of 3 core houses under PMAY
- Logistics tech provider Pidge joins govt-run ONDC Network
- T20 World Cup: USA's Netravalkar recalls U-15 days with 'close friend' SKY
- Modi 3.0: Top industry chambers gear up for next phase of developmental journey
Just In
Harish Rao demands appointment letters for AEE posts
Hyderabad: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday demanded the government to immediately give appointments to the assistant executive engineers.Taking to...
Hyderabad: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday demanded the government to immediately give appointments to the assistant executive engineers.
Taking to Twitter, Harish Rao said that it was sad that even though the process of filling assistant executive engineer (AEE) posts was completed, the government has not yet issued appointment letters. The BRS stands in solidarity with the AEE candidates who are protesting at Gandhi Bhavan, he said.
Rao said that the BRS government has released the notification for the AEE posts and completed the recruitment process in various stages. Even though the State Public Service Commission completed the document verification of the candidates in March, the government was still not issuing the appointment documents.
“We demand that the government should respond immediately and hand over the appointment documents to the candidates selected for the AEE posts,” said Rao.