Harish Rao distorting facts, charges Congress

Hyderabad: PCC’s Election Commission Coordination Committee Chairman, G Niranjan, who lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) about Rythu Bandhu, alleged that Minister T Harish Rao was distorting the facts presented in the letter of complaint.

The PCC senior vice president said that nowhere in the letter to the EC did he demand the withdrawal of the permission given to Rythu Bandhu.

“The only demand was to impose restrictions on the use of it in the election campaign by BRS leaders. The EC also imposed this rule while allowing the Rythu Bandhu.

Harish Rao broke the rules of the Election Commission to boost BRS in public meetings. In fact, he is responsible for this setback and withdrew permission from the EC. Harish Rao should stop blaming Congress leaders for his mistakes and apologise to the Telangana farmers,” he demanded.