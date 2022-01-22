Harish Rao inspects door-to-door fever survey in Siddipet

Health Minister Harish Rao on Saturday inspected fever survey in 37th ward of the Siddipet town along with health care workers.

The minister questioned the people if they are vaccinated and if they are suffering from any COVID-19 symptoms like cold, cough and fever. He asked the people to follow precautionary measures including wearing mask and maintaining physical distance when stepping out of the house.

To tackle against the virus, the government launched the fever survey across state. The survey helps to identify those suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. Tests will be conducted on such people and the health care officials hand over the isolation kits if they are tested positive.

Meanwhile, the government has sent isolation kits to all the government hospitals in the state. The kit contains Azithromycin, Paracetamol, Levo Cetrizine, Ranitidine, Vitamin C and D and multivitamin tablets.

The government asked the health officials to complete the survey in four to five days.

This is not the first time that the government launched the fever survey in Telangana. During the second wave, the fever survey conducted in Telangana was appreciated by NITI Aayog which termed it as role model in the country.